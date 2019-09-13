IPOB Unveils Next Move After Brussels Diplomatic Mission Says Washington DC and the United Nations May Follow

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has revealed details of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s meeting with the European Union Parliament during its briefing session in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday, 10th september 2019.

IPOB said “Mazi Kanu assured every Biafran after the meeting that his next diplomatic mission would be to the United Nations.”

The group added that the diplomatic move was designed to take Biafra freedom to another level, way beyond the imagination of the Nigerian government, before the end of this year.

IPOB said Kanu promised Biafrans that he would be in Washington DC and the United Nations to which the crowd erupted in spontaneous applause.

Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful in a statement on Thursday, hailed the EU Parliament, especially the members that invited Kanu, describing it as a “historic meeting.”

He said “IPOB’s invitation to the parliament signified that the group was not only respected but regarded as a force for good in Africa.

“Events in Brussels has confirmed that Biafra restoration project was divinely ordained, hence all efforts by the Nigerian Government to intimidate and bully the organisers failed spectacularly.”

“The seed of Biafra self-determination had been planted in the heart of the EU.

“The more the Nigerian state fight IPOB, the stronger and more resolute we become. All their efforts failed woefully because (Chukwu Okike Abiama) God Almighty the creator of heaven and earth is on the side of the Biafran people.”