No cabinet in Osun 10 months after Oyetola became Governor

Governor of Osun State, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has not appointed commissioners to constitute State Executive Council.

This has been generating issues as people within and outside the state are wondering why Oyetola has not appointed his commissioners close to 10 months of his government.

Oyetola assigned the former commissioners that served under the past administration as Supervisors in charge of the ministries.

The Governor said his party, the All Progressive Congress would decide and pick those that would work with him as commissioners.

Oyetola said the party has the final say over the government and has been given the chance to chose those that deserved to be appointed.

At the moment, intrigues are still playing out as the list of the commissioner nominees is being compiled with a lot of interests here and there.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan said the process to appoint the commissioners is ongoing.