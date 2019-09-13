Osun: we'll put in our best -Oyetola 

Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has reassured the people of the state of his commitment to advance the socioeconomic life of the people of the state.

The Governor said his administration will remain faithful to its avowed commitment to make life bearable for all citizens.

Oyetola said this during the presentation of Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to a newly appointed traditional ruler in the state, Oba Meschack Oyewole, the Olulamokun of Yakooyo.

Oyetola solicited for the support and cooperation of the the traditional rulers on the need to mobilise their subjects to pay their taxes regularly.

He said the plea was necessary to help the administration actualise its dreams of boosting the revenue profile of the state.

The governor urged the monarchs to support all the lofty policies and programmes of the administration designed to move the state forward.

He further implored the traditional rulers to work in partnership with the government and security agencies, saying the government would continue to count on their support in the maintenance of peace, security, law and order.

"Let me seize this opportunity to thank the good people of Ife North Local Government for your support for our administration. I solicit more of your cooperation and prayers.

"The task of governing Osun and delivering the dividends of democracy is not a one-man show. It is the responsibility of all, which calls for involvement of all.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Enitan, Governor and Deputy Governor Osun, Mr. Benedict Alabi were among dignitaries at the event.