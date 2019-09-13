Tribunal: Senator Omoworare Congratulates Buhari, Hails Judiciary

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matter, Senator Babajide Omoworare has congratulated the President Muhammadu Buhari on victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Omoworare praised the Judiciary for affirming the mandate given to the President by Nigerians. He described the judgement as triumph of truth and victory for democracy.

He also rejoiced with members of All Progressive Congress in the country on the outcome of the post election legal battle.

"The unanimous verdict of the panel did not come as a surprise, the people voted with their ballots for the President with enthusiasm as a man they have confidence in to rework Nigeria for all. We thank the noble judges for upholding the truth and judging conscientiously" Omoworare said.

The Senior Special Assistant urge Nigerians to give more support to President Muhammadu Buhari to make Nigeria to greater heights.