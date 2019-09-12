Zulum Swears In Three Additional Commissioners, Charges Them To Contribute In The Rebuilding Process

Borno State Governor, Professor Umara Zulum on Thursday sworn in three Commissioners and charged them to do their best in discharging their responsibilities, especially in the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement drives, which is one of the 10-point Agenda of the present administration.

The occasion took place at the International Conference Centre, Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri, amidst tight security with mammoth crowd.

He said, government is 'service to the people', and that is why the choice for members of the new cabinet was done besed on integrity and merit.

Zulum said, these three commissioners designate were supposed to participate in the first segment of the swearing in which took place last month, but due to their undauting absence while in the Holly Land (Saudi Arabia) for the 2019 Hajj exercise, could not be part of that ceremony until today (Thursday).

He noted that Borno State which is the most affected in the activities of insurgents with minimal resources at its disposal, need collective efforts in developmental strides, adding that, the Commissioners would inject their wealth of experience in moving the state forward.

The governor said that inorder to ensure open door policy of his government, he has directed for immediate renovation of his second office at the Musa Usman Secretariat which was neglected for decades to enable him attend to some official issues aimed at moving the civil service in a better performance and development.

Responding on behalf of the newly sworn in Commissioners, Barrister Kala Shehu who is billed to head Ministry of Justice, thanked the Governor for finding them worthy of the appointment and promised to contribute and discharge their duties without fear or favour.

Others who were sworn in include the former State Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bello Ayuba and Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo (Commissioner Of Women Affairs)