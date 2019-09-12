Delta Government To Recertify Cooperative Societies

Delta state goverment said it would Recertify Cooperative Societies Certificate. The Commissioner, Trade and Investment, Hon. Chika Ossai, dropped the hint recently in his office when he played host to Delta Cooperative Federation Asaba.

Hon. Ossai, averred that recertification of Cooperative Societies in the State has become imperative due to the fact that some Multipurpose Cooperative Societies have outlived their usefulness and have become docile.

The official records according to the Commissioner showed that about forty thousand Cooperative Societies was registered by the ministry, adding that not all of these are functional hence the need for the recertification.

On his part, the President of Delta Cooperative Federation, Mr. Larry Egun Onyeche, said the Visit was aimed first, at congratulating the Hon. Commissioner on his appointment.

While thanking the Commissioner for the audience granted them inspite of the short notice. Mr. Larry Egun, said they came to familiarize themselves with the Commissioner and advocate for the creation of Bureau for Cooperative which will handle the issues relating to Multipurpose Cooperative Societies in the State.

According to Mr. Larry Egun, Delta Cooperative Federation is the mouth-piece of non governmental Cooperative Societies.

Commissioner Chika Ossai, while responding assured the Executive members of the group that appropriate steps would be taken alongside government policy in that direction.