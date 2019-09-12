Delta APC Battle Rumour Mongers, Assures Buhari Of Unwavering Support

Following reports trending on the mainstream newspapers and online platforms challenging the status of Chief Bernard Okumagba, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Managing Director nominee, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta state chapter, said such publications are the figments of the author.

In a press statement Tuesday signed the party's Publicity Secretary, Barr. Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina and made available to our correspodent, the APC called on president Muhammadu Buhari, to discard such unscrupulous elements whose stock in trade is to cause disunity.

"We state unequivocally that the said publication is a tissue of lies laced with falsehood, and a figment of their imagination. In fact, nothing is farther from the truth than that hotchpotch of misrepretations and seed of disunity.

"The Party knows that because of the period we are in, there are bound to be unhealthy political manoeuvring, mudslinging and shenanigans by power seekers within and outside APC fold in Delta State, hence the Party, acting as a father to all genuine members, would not condole things that tend to create more confusion, rather than unity in the party.

"From the tune of the publication, same is scripted to portray the Party, its Leaders and members in Delta State as disrespectful, irresponsible and political war-mongers before Mr. President and members of the public. While the Party is aware of the fact that there is an ongoing political manoeuvring by highly placed members in terms of political appointments, the Party is also mindful of the fact that such appointments have always been the sole prerogative of Mr. President based on the technocratic and meritocratic qualities of interested individuals involved, besides the observance of relevant Sections of the law pertaining to the institution involved.

"The Party categorically condemn the attempt to rubbish the membership and contributions of Chief Bernard Okumagba, a foremost party member of APC, Delta State, from Warri South Local Goverment Area in Delta South Senatorial District of Delta State.

"First and foremost, the assertion that Chief Bernard Okumagba is not a member of APC flies in the air. It is a lie from the pit of hell. From available information, Chief Bernad Okumagba joined APC on the 6th day of January 2017. His registration number in the Party membership's register is 17949553 Therefore, the suggestion and the misinformation about his non-membership is a deceit by the unknown authors to discredit him, and achieve their ulterior motives.

"Also, we want to state that Chief Bernard Okumagba was one of the National Delegates that represented Warri South in two previous National Conventions of our great Party, APC. He has being a source of encouragement to APC in his Ward/immediate environment, Local Goverment Area and APC, Delta State.

"On the issue of His Excellency, Distinguished Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege coming from the same ethnic nationality with Chief Bernard Okumagba, we state that while Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege is from Delta Central Senatorial District, Chief Bernard Okumagba is from Delta South Senatorial Distict. In other words, when political offices are shared in Delta State, the Urhobos in Delta South do not benefit from whatever accrues to Delta Central Senatorial District, hence, besides other uncountable instance, few weeks ago, when Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege appreciated/empowered his people of Delta Central, the Urhobos in Delta South, like other ethnic nationalities in Delta South did not partake in same.

"Aside the above, the office of the Deputy Senate President which Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege occupies today, is not an appointive office but an elective office zoned to the Southern part of Nigeria. Distinguished Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege passed through the rigours of election before he emerged as a Deputy Senate President. We therefore condemn in totality the insinuation that Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege is occupying the position that ought to have gone to some persons in Delta South Senatorial District.

"We are not unaware of the fact that the said publication is the antics of certain desparate individuals, to hoodwink and bamboozle Mr. President into appointing covert PDP agents and apologists who masquerade as members of the Party in Delta State.

"The Party in Delta State wishes to assure Mr. President of its unalloyed support and loyalty, particularly in the delivery of the Next Level Agenda, which requires the very best hands.

"Members of our great Party and the Public are advised not to be used as instruments of maligning Party members like Chief Bernard Okumagba and other well-meaning leaders of the Party in Delta State", the statement added.