800m Imo State University (IMSU) TETFUND Furniture Scam: VC Obasi Washes Hands Off

The Vice Chancellor of Imo State University, Owerri, Prof Adaobi Obasi has denied involvement in the alleged missing whooping sum, descrbing it as not only ridiculous and false, but laughable.

Prof Obasi maintained that no right thinking individual could subscribe to the allegation that N800 million allegedly set aside for the furnishing of the university's Senate building was converted to personal use, saying that it was impossible for anyone to access Tetfund money order than authorized contractors and consultants.

It could be recalled that the IMSU VC was alleged to have converted N800 million mapped out by Tetfund for the furnishing of the university's Senate building to personal use, authorized illegal collection of N2000 each from first year students totalling N47 million and lodged in a private account, and extortion of N400,000 for admission racketeering by her aides respectively among others.

The IMSU Vice Chancellor denied these allegations Wednesday while responding to questions from newsmen in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

According to her, individuals should appreciate her achievements in the institution since she assumed office as Vice Chancellor rather than engaging in falsehood to dampen her sterling records, and accused those seeking to take over her seat of peddling the rumour.

Prof Obasi while challenging those behind the allegation to remember that days of reckoning were near, warning them to desist from blackmailing the institution or face the wrath of the law.

She revealed that in her quest to fight misconducts, committee was set up by the school management to checkmate unethical behaviours of the staff and recommend adequate punishment, expressing bitterness that those afraid of such committee were behind the falsehoods.

The first female VC of IMSU therefore disclosed that the University received recommendations from Tetfund and other reputable academic bodies, wondering how such honours could be possible if management of the school engaged in fraudulent activities.

While describing the allegations as not only hollow and empty but laced with envy and blackmail, called on the public to disregard it and view it as part of their antics to drag her name to the wall.