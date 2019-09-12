2019 Presidential Election Tribunal Judgement As Judicial Intellectualism

A civil society organization, Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER) has commended the judgement of the Presidential election petition tribunal affirming President Muhammadu Buhari mandate derived from the Nigerian people via the 23rd of February, 2019 Presidential polls conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The organization described the verdict of the tribunal as victory for democracy because it was based solely on the provisions of the Electoral Act which is the bedrock of our electoral system.

According to a press statement released to the media by its executive director Nelson Ekujumi in Lagos Nigeria on 11th September, 2019, CSER commended the tribunal judgement for being sound in logic, sagacious, constitutionalism and an exhibition of judicial intellectualism which deepened our electoral system.

CSER commended the election petition tribunal for its unanimous decision which was deliciously spiced and cooked with unambigous citations and inferences from relevant legal authorities, the constitution and the Electoral Act which is incontestable.

It congratulated Nigerians for the victory of democracy which the judgement symbolizes by calling on President Muhammadu to rededicate himself to the good service of the Nigerian people which is not in doubt, while also admonishing the PDP and its candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to remain focused on civilized means of engagement with regards to our electoral process by appealing to the Supreme court if dissatisfied.

