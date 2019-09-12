Crescent University Simulates "Iwe Irohin" After 160 Years

Crescent University, Abeokuta has produced a look-alike of the first newspaper in Nigeria "Iwe Irohin Fun Awon Ara Egba Ati Yoruba" to celebrate 160 years of journalism in Nigeria and to report the conference of the Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Head of Department of Mass Communication,Crescent University, Abeokuta, Dr Kola Adesina is the brainchild of the archival simulation of the first newspaper which was formally presented by the formal Judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), His Excellency, Prince Bola Ajibola to Alake of Egbaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo in his palace.

Judge Bola Ajibola presenting the look-alike of Iwe Irohin

In his speech, Oba Gbadebo historically traced the presentation of the first "Iwe Irohin Fun Awon Ara Egba Ati Yoruba" to the period when his forefather was four years on the throne of Alake while that history was repeated in his palace in his 14th year as the king.This, he described as remarkable.

The sponsor of the project, His Excellency Prince Bola Ajibola described the simulation as "a novel idea of bringing back to life what Henry Townsend did in Abeokuta in 1859",adding that " by this publication, we can imagine how Henry Townsend would have reported the 2019 conference of the collaboration of academics and professional communicators in Nigeria 160 years ago".

Alake of Egbaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo (R) and Founder, Crescent University, His Excellency, Judge Bola Ajibola during the royal presentation of the simulated version of Iwe Irohin in Alake's palace.

The initiator of the simulation of Iwe Irohin project, Dr Kola Adesina, in an interview, said the idea was a demonstration of the capacity of the Department of Mass Communication of Crescent University, Abeokuta to expose students to necessary research and practical training in media and communication globally.According to him, practical projects of his department were to make students think out of the box, thereby making unique contributions to the areas of mass communication.In his words, " this is what has earned us Our Mass Comm is World Class slogan" in recent times.

The President of the ACSPN, Prof. Lai Oso congratulated Oba Aremu Gbadebo on the repeat of journalistic history which started around the Ake palace 160 years ago while also expressing his appreciation to Egba people for their hospitable gestures to non-natives of Abeokuta city.

Oba Gbadebo (L) receiving book donations from the President of Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria(ACSPN), Prof. Lai Oso during the programme.

The simulation and presentation were parts of activities marking the grand finale of the 6th Annual Conference of the Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals of Nigeria and Celebration of 160 Years of Journalism in Nigeria hosted by Crescent University, Abeokuta at Park Inn by Radisson.

The conference with the theme "National Interest, Freedom of Expression and Governance in Africa welcomed paper presentations from sequences of mass communication such as new media and national interest, development communication policy theory, gender issues and national interest, masterclass, advertising/public relations and national interest, journalism and national interest as well as media, communication and national interest.

Many captains of communication industry in Nigeria and abroad attended the conference.Prominent are Araba Tola Adeniyi (former MD, Daily Times); Aremo Taiwo Allimi (former Managing Director, Voice of Nigeria),Mrs Ijedi Iyoha, Acting Registrar, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON; Mr Lanre Idowu, CEO, Diamond Awards for Media Excellence; Dr Niran Malaolu, CEO, Rock City FM; Mrs Funmi Wakama, General Manager,NTA,Abeokuta and Mrs Stella Jibrin, Director, Nigerian Press Council.