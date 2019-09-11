Tribunal judgement: Oyetola congratulates Buhari

Osun State Governor, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ismail Omipidan in a press statement in Osogbo, the state capital said "the judgement has no doubt laid to rest the tussle over who truly won the February 2019 presidential election."

He said all lovers of democracy must salute the resilience of the judiciary in deepening the country’s democracy.

“On behalf of the people and Government of the State of Osun, I congratulate our president, Muhammadu Buhari, on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“With this judgement, Mr. President will remain focused on the delivery of good governance to Nigerians. It is my hope that the verdict will put an end to the needless bickering, distractions and provocation that greeted the election.

“I congratulate the leadership and all members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for this victory,” Oyetola said.