Remarks attributable to Mr Oseloka H. Obaze, on Presidential Election Petition Tribunal the Verdict 

Today is a sad day for our country, Nigeria. This is a huge missed opportunity to right the ills of this nation. Nigerians should be extremely disappointed with the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. This judgement runs against the weight of the evidence presented. Of course, the Tribunal, have spoken and being law abiding, we respect their prerogative opinion, but do not accept it.

Definitely, this ruling is subject to appeal; and I am certain our candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar, his running mate Mr Peter Obi and our great party, PDP, will seek redress at the Supreme Court. Our party faithfuls, members and supporters, and Nigerians at large, should remain calm and law abiding, as we strongly believe in the rule of law and trust that fairness and justice will prevail. Certainly, in the fullness of time, shall recover our hijacked mandate.