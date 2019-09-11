"No Evidence Of INEC Server" - Presidential Tribunal Rules

May Be The End For Atiku And PDP

The Presidential Election Tribunal has knocked the bottom out of the petition of Atiku Abubakar and the PDP against President Buhari’s election by declaring that there was evidence INEC transmitted the results of the last presidential election electronically to any server.

Indeed the tribunal said were the server to exist it would have violated Nigeria law.

Justice Mohammed Garba, who is reading the judgment of the tribunal said technological facilities, such as card reader, transmission of results via server are strange to Nigeria’s electoral law.

“I have carefully examined and examined Exhibit 28 (INEC Manual for Election) tendered by the petitioners, I did not see where there is provision for electronic transmission of result of election,” PEPC Presiding Justice, Justice Mohammed Garba said.

Atiku and PDP had canvassed in what is proving to be a futile case that an INEC server gave Atiku a clear victory over Buhari and his APC.

But the court held that the petitioners failed to prove the existence of an INEC server or that the electoral commission transmitted results electronically.

In a boost to Buhari, the tribunal had also ruled that he is eminently qualified to stand for election.