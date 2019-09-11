Invasion: Ebonyi NUJ worries over Presidency /IGP silence

Nigerian Union of Journalists, Ebonyi state council has expressed worries on the continous silence of Inspector General of Police (IGP). Adamu Mohammed concerning the raid of Abuja residence of Ebonyi state governor, Engineer David Umahi.

The Council condemned in strong terms, the invasion of Governor Umahi's Abuja home, allegedly linked to the ban on the movement of herders with arms in South-East region by Southeast Governors' Forum which Umahi is the Chairman.

They described it as an unwarranted attack not just on Governor Umahi and the South-East Governors, but against the entire Ndigbo.

The Council in a communique signed by the NUJ Chairman and Very Secretary, Comrades Tony Nwizi and Nnamdi Akpa, expressesed concern on the continued silence of the Inspector General of Police and the Presidency on the invasion and called on them to come open and make public pronouncements on the outcome of their investigation if any.

The Congress after extensive deliberation resolved as follows:

The Council wishes to congratulate His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, on his recent deserved victory at the governorship election tribunal judgement held in Abakaliki which reaffirmed him as the winner of the March 9 Governorship Election in the state.

The Council also applauded Governor Umahi for successfully securing approval of the Federal Government to build an International Airport in the State describing it as a great feat that will bring so much fame to the state when accomplished.

"The Council assures its members of her resolve to run inclusive Government to the benefit of all and to the members of the credentials screening Committee of its total support and encouragement to ensure they successfully carry-out the assignment".

"The Council commends its leadership led by Comrade Tony Nwizi for the peaceful manner they have conducted the affairs of the Union and charged them to expand their tentacles to reclaim the goodwill and welfare of members".

The council set up an adhoc committee for conduct of 2019 NUJ Press Week..