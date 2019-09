Borno State Government Sets Up Verification  And Biometric Data Capture Committee For Local Government Staff And The Primary School Teachers.

The Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum (FNSE) MNI. has approved the Constitution of Committees on Verification and Biometric Data Capture for Local Government Staff and the Primary School teachers.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT STAFF VERIFICATION AND BIOMETRIC DATA CAPTURE COMMITTEE MEMBERS:

1. Alhaji Kaka Mallam Yale. Chairman

2. Bukar Adamu Biu MNI Rtd Perm Sec. Vice Chairman.

3. Hayatudeen Baba Omar Rtd Perm Sec. Member

4. Alhaji Sani Medugu Rtd Perm Sec- Member

5. Alhaji Abba Sadiq Rtd Perm Sec- Member

6. State Auditor General. Member

7. Representative of SSG's office.

8. Hon. Inuwa Bwala. Member

9. Dr. Modu Kagu. Member.

10. Reps Local Govt Service Commission Member.

11. Reps of NULGE. Member.

12. Reps NLC.

13. Alhaji Bunu Kolo Damasak. Member.

14. Barr. Tijjani Shehu. Member.

15. Mohammad Zanna Mu'azu Member

16. Yashuwa Gazali. Member.

17. Usman D. Askira - Secretary.

18. Biometric Data Capture Secretariat Member.

19. Zanna Mahdi. Member

20. Comrade Ali Baba. Member.

THE COMMITTEE ON VERIFICATION OF PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHERS AND BIOMETRIC CAPTURE

1. Dr. Shettima Bukar Kullima - Chairman.

2. Engr. Bello Audu Rtd Perm Sec Member

3. Alhaji Alkali Bulama Rtd Perm Sec- Member

4. Lawan Shettima Benisheikh Rtd perm Sec - Member.

5. Engr. Zarami Dungus Rtd Perm Sec- Member.

6. Alh. Abba Fugu Rtd Perm Sec - Member.

7. Mahdi A. Gazali Rtd. Perm Sec-member

8. Professor Hauwa Biu -Member

9. Rep. of the SSG's office -Member.

10. Reps. Of NUT.

11. Asheik Zarma Rep of Auditor General for Local Govt -Member

12. Bello Nuhu Hambagda - Member.

13. Rep. of NLC - Member

14. Dr. Shu'aibu Jibrin - Member

15. Malami Musa- Member

16. Mallam Mohammed Alkali Mahmud-member

17. Rep. Education Secretary MMC-Member

18. Rep. Biometric Data Capture office - Member

19. Mallam Kyari Magumeri- Member.

20. Bukar Kolo Kashimri - Secretary.

The two Committees would be inaugurated by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Borno State Professor Babagana Umara Zulum FNSE. MNI on Wednesday 11th.- September 2019 at the Council Chamber of the Government House Maiduguri by 12 Oclock Noon.

Signed

Alhaji Baba Kura Abba Jata

Hon. Commissioner Home Affairs, Information and Culture.