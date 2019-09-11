Davido And Chioma Welcomes A Baby Boy

Nigeria's superstar singer Davido and his wife Chioma has welcomed a bouncing baby boy.This was revealed by Kemi Olunloyo.

The popular but controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo last month alleged in a tweet that Davido’s fiancée Chioma was pregnant and due to give birth anytime soon and even asked Davido to marry the young chef.

”Davido is TRENDING. Might as well do my #KemiTalks. Since Chioma is giving birth next month, I suggest you should MARRY her Period! She was dating you b4 all the baby mamas anyway and will probably give you the SON. I have 3 sons outta wedlock and wished I was married b4 kids,” she tweeted.

Though rumours went wild early June that Davido has put Chioma in a family way, Chioma later denied the claims when the ‘rumours’ won’t stop spreading.

Reacting to the news, the reported expectant mother laughed it off as she said she said the picture circulating was photoshopped from her friend’s body.

In a latest tweet, the controversial journalist has alleged that Chioma has given birth to a baby boy. She sent a congratulatory message to the couple and promised to visit soon.

“Congrats to Chioma on the birth of your baby boy. I will come and visit you this weekend,” she tweeted.

In the course of all these rumours, Davido has announced that he will tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend next year in a plush ceremony.

Related