American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) calls for participation in 9/11 memorial events, calls for unity:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the nation in observing the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The US Congress declared September 11 Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, commonly known as Patriot Day. Patriot day serves as a constant reminder that terrorism, extremism, and violence are our common enemy. On this day, we honor the memory of the victims who lost their lives as a result of the heinous attacks. These attacks were meant to kill as well as to terrorize society and force changes that reduce freedoms and liberties.

We can defeat terrorism by keeping the country safe and by helping defeat the political goals of the terrorist attacks. These attacks sought to unleash a clash of civilizations and divide societies. We believe in a dialogue of civilizations and working together to put human rights front and center in every national and international agenda.

In response to hate and ignorance, we advocate for staying faithful to true American values, religious and cultural coexistence, diversity and inclusion. We stand against the voices of intolerance, acts of hate, violence and terrorism locally and internationally that seek to divide us.

AHRC urges all Americans to honor the memory of the victims of the 9/11 attacks by participating in scheduled activities, volunteering and/or donating to honorable causes.

"Recently a federal judge held that the Terror Watchlist is unconstitutional," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We salute this decision that hopefully would end one of the unjust legacies of the post 9/11 era," added Hamad. "We respect the work of law enforcement in keeping the country safe but we should be able to fight terror while respecting the US constitution and human rights," concluded Hamad.