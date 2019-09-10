Zulum Relocates to new State Secretariat Gov's Office

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum ,will soon move to his second office outside the Government House Maiduguri, the Musa Usmàn State Secretariat Complex Maiduguri where he said, he will from time to time come and perform some official functions.

Recall that when Prof. Zulum assumed the mantle of leadership of the state, one of his first port of call was the Musa Usmàn State Secretariat where the bulk of civil servants and management staff are working.

On seeing the lackadaisical attitude of the civil servants who comes to office and closes at will, the governor gave them a very strong directives to embrace government work seriously to avoid government's wrath

Since then, Prof. Zulum promised to relocate to the state secretariat as a second office where he will attend to the State Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries.

He added to equally ginger and encourage civil servants stay in their offices and work.

Zulum further promised to rehabilitate the entire state secretariat complex phase by phase to make the working environment very conducive.

However, this is the first time ever in the history of Borno State where a sitting governor, whether military or civilian, will have a second office at the state secretariat and will from time to time come and perform official functions.