Zulum Executes 120 Projects in 100 days.... SSG

A statement issued and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usmàn Jidda Shuwa in Maiduguri and made available to newsmen said the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has in his first one hundred days in office executed 120 projects, many of which have been completed while others are at various stages of completion.

The statements added that out of the 120 projects, a total of 61 are located in Borno Central, 43 in Borno south and 9 in northern Borno where accessibility is limited due to ongoing military operations.

"From distribution of the 61 projects ‎in Borno Central, Konduga has a total of 20 projects mostly on rural water supply. There are 14 projects in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, 10 in Jere, 5 in Bama, 3 in Mafa, 3 in Dikwa, 3 in Ngala and 3 projects in Kala Balge.

In the list of 43 projects in southern Borno, there are 12 projects in Hawul, 8 in Gwoza, 8 in Chibok, 6 in Askira/Uba, 4 in ‎Bayo, 3 in Damboa and 4 in Biu, one of which is the determined expansion and upgrade of Biu township General Hospital to a specialist category of more doctors and equipment.

"While nine projects was situated in northern Borno, there are 3 in Gubio, 2 in Kaga, 2 in Monguno and 2 in Magumeri cutting across education, healthcare, water supply, post conflict reconstruction, agriculture, rural electrification, human empowerment and governance", Shuwa said.

The SSG added that the Government House Media Department will by Friday, this week release to the public, list of all the projects and their locations.