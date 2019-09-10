We must support the Army to win the terror war – says HURIWA

Says Army has improved on human rights observations in North East:

The prominent civil Rights advocacy group – HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has canvassed the sustenance of the current solidarity and support from the civil populace for the Nigerian military in the current counter terrorism battles in the North East of Nigeria.

HURIWA also attested to the verifiable and concrete evidence that the Nigerian military has witnessed impressive change in the observations of human rights in internal security operations in the North East of Nigeria contrary to some insinuations making rounds that the Army violates child rights in the flashpoints of counter insurgency warfare in the North East of Nigeria.

Besides, the Rights group has affirmed that there has been phenomenal improvements in the respect for the fundamental human rights of Nigerians in the flash points of the counter terror war in the North East of Nigeria by the Army following series of intensive human rights capacity building strategic sessions organized between the Army and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Also, the Rights group applauded the Army hierarchy for decisively dealing with the rogue operative who shot dead a commercial Tricycle operator in Aba city of Abia State recently just as the Rights group said with consistency in this kind of effective remedial actions, the Nigerian people will be motivated to support the military in their efforts to maintain a rights-based approach to keeping national security.

HURIWA, in a media statement issued in Abuja by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National media affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, said facts-finding investigative reports sent to its secretariat by some of her members in the North East of Nigeria indicates empirically that the decision of the Nigerian Army to set up the human rights desk and the department for civil and military relations has paid off just as the Rights group has tasked the chief of Army staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai to continue in the positively constructive stride of massively training operatives of the Army on their responsibility towards the promotion and protection of human rights of all citizens. HURIWA also charged the National Human Rights commission to continue to offer capacity building support for the military just as it criticised the National Human Rights commission for not doing enough to create a platform of national interactions between the institution and credible civil Rights advocacy groups in the Country. HURIWA said under no circumstances should the National Human Rights commission continue to be administered as a pure civil service department in clear breach of the statutory provisions obliging officials of government to be accountable and transparent.

HURIWA stated thus: “May we appeal to all Nigerians, irrespective of political and ideological differences, to rally round our military as they continue to wage decisive and result oriented battles against terrorism in the North East and armed banditry in the North West. This is because our primary roles as citizens as spelt out in section 24 of the Nigerian constitution are as follows: “It shall be the duty of every citizen to - (a) abide by this Constitution, respect its ideals and its institutions, the National Flag, the National Anthem, the National Pledge, and legitimate authorities; (b) help to enhance the power, prestige and good name of Nigeria, defend Nigeria and render such national service as may be required; (c) respect the dignity of other citizens and the rights and legitimate interests of others and live in unity and harmony and in the spirit of common brotherhood; (d) make positive and useful contribution to the advancement, progress and wellbeing of the community where he resides; (e) render assistance to appropriate and lawful agencies in the maintenance of law and order; and (f) declare his income honestly to appropriate and lawful agencies and pay his tax promptly.”

HURIWA Specifically noted that in the recent weeks the military has made positive impacts in the counter terror war in the North East of Nigeria because of credible information received from well-meaning Nigerians about the presence of terrorists at Gworege village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, troops of 22 Brigade/Super Camp Dikwa in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, Local Vigilantes and Hunters, conducted a successful raid and clearance operations to Gworege community to clear the village of the crouching terrorists reportedly hibernating in the area. The organized civil Rights body in Nigeria is impressed with the Nigerian Army for rising to the challenge of statesmanship and effective delivery of their statutory mandates because as we gathered, when the terrorists engaged the troops in a fire fight but they were forced to flee as a result of superior fire power from the troops. Consequently, troops cordoned and searched the village and recovered the following: a) 6 x AK 47 Rifles b) 66 x 7.62 MM ammunition. We commend the Army that no soldier was killed, wounded or missing in action. Unfortunately, a hunter was wounded, is receiving treatment at the 22 Brigade medical Centre in Dikwa, he has been stabilized and is fast recovering."

HURIWA recalled that information made available to Nigerians from the Army shows that many terrorists reportedly met their waterloo during the encounter, while others escaped with various degrees of injuries even as troops of Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE attached to Super Camp Monguno on Friday 30th August 2019 while on patrol dealt a devastating blow on Boko Haram terrorists along Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram axis. The patrol team came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them with heavy volume of fire that neutralized countless number while a few escaped with gunshot wounds going by blood trails in the general area. The gallant troops also recovered some weapons and equipment from the terrorists."

HURIWA also said Nigerians should also provide support and solidarity with the Nigerian Army going by the improving accountability in the counter terror war in the North East of Nigeria because recently the Army came clean by openly declaring that sadly, during the recent encounter 3 of Nigeria's gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while 8 other soldiers sustained injuries. The bodies of the fallen heroes and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated. The wounded are being treated and are in stable condition. The highly motivated troops have continued combing the general area with a view to clear remnants of hiding terrorists. We must commend the exemplary leadership qualities of the Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, who alongside his team made up of some Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters, Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE and other Commanders, visited the troops and those wounded in action."

"HURIWA agrees that the merits of the new concept (super Camp) in the operational arena have already started yielding results with troops becoming more mobile, agile, robust and unpredictable. Hence, troops continue to dominate the Theatre with mobile patrols, ambushes, deliberate attacks and raids thereby denying the terrorists/criminals freedom of action. Nigerians must support the Army".