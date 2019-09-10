Zulum Directs Commissioners to Submit All Ministerial Memos One Week Before SEC Meeting to SSG Office

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum today chaired first State Executive Council (SEC) meeting of the state and directed all the State Commissioners henceforth to unfailingly forward all their memos meant for the State Executive Council consideration to the office of the SSG.

He also instructed that all the internal memoranda (memos) must be submitted to the State Cabinet Secretariat in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) at least one week before the meeting.

The governor gave the directives while addressing the first state executive council meeting after constituting his cabinet at the Council Chambers of the Government House Maiduguri.

Prof. Zulum also said that the state executive council meeting is the ultimate forum where various issues affecting the state are meticulously discussed, acceptable and implementable policy decisions based on the overall socio economic and political commitments of the government are made.

He said, "henceforth, the meeting of the state executive council will be held at the end of every first Monday of the month with or without me. The Deputy Governor will take charge so if i I am not available and all the commissioners should note this and enshrine it in their schedules."

Zulum further urged all the state commissioners, especially those that are coming into the government for the first time to comprehensively study and understand the specific mandate, vision and mission of their own ministries as well as the policy direction of this administration.

"They should also study and understand specific administrative or departmental procedures peculiar to their ministries to guide against conflicting roles," Zulum added.

"The present administration has created additional ministries in oder to concentrate on some specific sectors which are central to the fulfilment of our developmental needs and aspirations.

" I urge you as you settle down to work, you should give priority to completion of ongoing projects under your ministries", Zulum said.

He also directed that all requests being routed through his office must be done through appropriate files for transparency and proper records keeping.