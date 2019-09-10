Busola Dakolo Denies Demanding N10 m From Pastor Fatoyinbo

Busola Dakolo on Monday said she did not make any monetary demand in the suit she filed at the High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The socialite had dragged the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, to the FCT High Court following the emotional distress she claimed she suffered following an alleged rape by the pastor about 16 years ago.

The counsel for Dakolo, Pelumi Olajengbesi, made the clarification in a statement obtained by journalists in Abuja.

He said the N10m “quoted by the media is the cost of the action carried out by her lawyers, to wit, litigation fee.”

Olajengbesi added, “Following the misinformation being circulated in print and social media on the pending suit filed by our client, it has become imperative to address and clarify the true state of affairs.

“The Nigeria Police Force is still investigating the allegation of rape made by our client against the person of Biodun Fatoyinbo. In furtherance of the police investigation, the suspect (Biodun Fatoyinbo) was confronted by the complainant (our client) on September 5, 2019 at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Abuja during an investigation conference presided over by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mike Ogbizi. The police therefore have not taken anyone to court.

“However, our client, in furtherance of her civil rights, and in line with constitutional provisions, filed a civil suit against Biodun Fatoyinbo on September 6, 2019. The civil suit is independent of the criminal allegations and/or investigation of the police.”

He added, “The suit has been the subject of several news headlines, albeit with a lot of misleading information. This missive is aimed at clarifying this misinformation and setting the records straight.

“Firstly, our client filed the civil suit against Biodun Fatoyinbo on September 6, 2019 at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and not the Federal High Court, as widely reported. As of the time of filing the suit, the same had yet to be assigned to a judge for hearing.

“Secondly, the court did not issue any summons on our client and the 14 days given to the defendant (Biodun Fatoyinbo) within which to enter appearance to the writ of summons commences from the date of personal service of the said suit on the person of Biodun Fatoyinbo and this certainly will be after the matter has been assigned to a judge.

“Thirdly, our client has not sought any monetary damages and/or compensation against Biodun Fatoyinbo in her reliefs. This is because our client’s reason for filing the civil suit against Biodun Fatoyinbo is, inter-alia, for the court to make pronouncements on her rights as well as Biodun’s liabilities and also to help other victims of sexual, physical and emotional abuse gain the courage to confront their abusers no matter how highly placed they may be.”