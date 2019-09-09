 my Position As A Critic In This Administration

In the words of Plato, “The greatest ignorance is when a man hates that which he nevertheless thinks to be good and noble and loves and embraces that which he knows to be unrighteous and evil.” On the other hand, another philosopher Ayn Rand enthuses, “Integrity does not consist of loyalty to one’s subjective whims but of loyalty to rational principles.”

The Reformer has not forgotten his root which is intertwined with loyalty to rational principles by not ignoring that which is good and noble. I have written a similar article in the past informing my people that whatever position I occupy in government whether at the state or federal levels, I must continue to be a critic. I must continue my criticism anywhere I find myself. This may be difficult for some people to believe, but I shall not change my stand. This is irresistibly axiomatic!

Under the sway of modern propensity, the conscientiousness of the earthman which constitutes the essence of being is completely overwhelmed by illusion. This state has made majority to misunderstand what they ought to understand; though the most difficult thing to understand is why anything should be understood. Understanding therefore becomes a lesson which man must learn whether or not he desires it. When he understands, he is enabled to be loyal to rational principles.

Those who misunderstood my critical mind have called me names. They say I criticize any government for pecuniary purpose. Even Professor Wole Soyinka who sometime intervened in my case with former Governor of Imo State knows that my criticism of any government is not born of any material or pecuniary interest. If my voice is that of Naira and Kobo as some misguided people erroneously propose, by now, I would not have known what economic rescission is all about; Gov. Rochas can understand me better because all his influence failed.

I do not criticize for money. I am not a slave to pecuniary propensity but a servant and harbinger of truth, justice, equity, fair play, and love. I speak my mind and ready to die for truth no matter who is involved. After all, the beauty of life is that non gets out of it alive.

I desire to see things move well for my state (Imo) and my country Nigeria. I did not take to criticism because I want to destroy anybody, I have my own fault, no man is fault free not even Christ during his earthly ministry. No one is perfect yes, none is good. Christ even authenticated and demonstrated same when someone came to Him and exclaimed, “Good Master and Jesus answered him “Why callest thou me good? There is none good but one that is God.” Matt. 19:16-17.

Yes, none is good except the Lord. As humans, we are made up of imperfection and it reflects in whatever we do; as a result, criticism gives us the chance of correcting ourselves. One Chinese Proverb says, “Think of your own faults the first part of the night when you are awake, and of the faults of others the latter part of the night when you are asleep.” In the words of Anne McCaffrey “Make no judgments where you have no compassion”. So it takes courage, love and compassion to be a critic.

Whatever you dislike in other people, be sure to correct it in yourself before you can criticize any. Though, it takes courage to criticize anyone particularly a leader that is not performing well. The courage to criticize is given by God hence such courage is a special grace under pressure. Yes, this kind of courage is not the absence of fear but the willingness to push on in the face of fear.

A sage once noted, “Twice I did good, and heard it never, once I did evil and heard it ever.” We are living in the world where people will slap you on the back behind your face and then slap you again in the face behind your back. Whatever you make of this assertion is criticism!

Criticism is a major mirror that reflects the identity of the critic. Constructive criticism does the best by showing the way the criticized should follow. I am aware that it is not an easy task to do better in any endeavour one finds himself; at the same time the duty of a critic is to discover new paths and proffer solutions to them. I do not think being a pure humanitarian and social critic is an abomination. A critic wants the best for his state and his nation too. It is only a naïve, incompetent, inept, and ineffective leader that fears criticism.

Though while I have received commendation from those who are real patriotic Nigerians for doing well by pointing out areas that government should improve in order to deliver the dividend of democracy to the electorates, few have seen me as an enemy to any government in power. In as much as I am aware of the common fact that Imo people are not worth dying for but they deserve good attention and encouragement because they have seen hell in the past administration of Okorocha. Well, they should not be blamed because Imolites were under deep esoteric spell and hex. I am sure that the PDP led administration of Imo will work hard to salvage the image of Imo through prayers and dedication to duty.

I must at this point accentuate here that the problem of Imo state is not political party hitherto. Imo has never suffered from bad political party rather bad governance. No party is bad in reality rather the policies of a political party may be unaccommodating and unacceptable to the society. APC is not a wrong political party neither is PDP the best political party; the problem of our state and nation in general is neither PDP, APC, APGA, nor UPP rather our problems are the type of leadership offered by various ruling political parties and their policies. The critics must therefore speak out in favour of the majorities that are in minority in receiving the dividend of democracy.

I must continue to be a critic even if I become the Governor of Imo State by tomorrow. I will not fail to listen to critical minds and use them to form advisory committee of my government. I remembered what I told the leadership of my former Party-UPP during 2015 governorship election in Imo state for which I paired with Dr. Osmond Imo Ukanacho. I did mention it to them that If we fail to keep to our campaign promises that I was going to pick up my pen and criticize our government. They laughed at me but I meant it and still mean it if an opportunity is given to me to serve Imo people in that capacity. Imo belongs to us all and we must do our best to protect her values. This is my stand!

Yes, as a critic, I must speak my mind. I must tell my world the truth of what I know at all time. My criticism cut across many areas, politics, economy, religion to mention a few. I have written books in my field that portrays my stand as a philosopher. In my widely read column (philosophical Reflection) in the sun (National) Newspaper, I have used the column to criticize religious and philosophical issues that finally earned me a national award by different national and international organizations.

Two of my recent books (Black Christ and Western Deception Vol. 1 and Forbidden Truth from Religious Archives) are the product of my various academic criticisms and are by themselves controversies. I dislike taking things the way they are or appear hence I look and see from beyond. “If exiting theories are not questioned research would come to an end ‘’noted a great scientist and philosopher Albert E. therefore, I have continued to question various theories rooted in hypothesis in order to discover or rediscover new paths for the growth of my society.

Life is all about dynamism! Those in the Christian world who are not comfortable with my criticism of the faith, have called me an ‘’ UNBELIEVER’’ this i have always smiled at knowing that Christ upon whose teaching Christianity is established was a critic too and what we now call Christianity started as blasphemy. This conviction has propelled me to embark on research work on “Spiritual philosophy of Religion’’ where so many critical spiritual cum mystical philosophies are x- rayed in line with religion of the ancient. This will however attract criticism from real scholars and I am ready to defend my findings.

At this point, I wish to inform my readers that they should not be worried as I am not willing to compromise my position as a critic even in this administration of the PDP. I have faithfully informed my faithful followers to watch as I shall soon analyze the 100 days in office of Gov. Emeka Ihedioha, a celebration that I personally attended and saw and heard things myself. The award of road contracts and other activities of this present administration; I shall x-ray them in my popular cum widely read column in the national newsprint. If Gov. Ihedioha has done well, I must not fail to point it out and if he has failed Imolites within 100 days in office the pen of the critic shall not fail to exhume the facts and proffer possible solutions. I was never against Rochas Okorocha but was against his policies as I am not against Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha while still watching his policies.