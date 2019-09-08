Troops Clear Gworege Village Of Terrorists, Recover Arms & Ammunition, Many Terrorists Lost Their Lives

Following credible information from the locals about the presence of terrorists at Gworege village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, troops of 22 Brigade/Super Camp Dikwa in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, Local Vigilantes and Hunters, conducted a successful raid and clearance operations to Gworege community to clear the village of the crouching terrorists reportedly hibernating in the area.

The terrorists engaged the troops in a fire fight but had to flee as a result of superior fire power from the troops. Consequently, troops cordoned and searched the village and recovered the following:

a. 6 x AK 47 Rifles

b. 66 x 7.62 MM ammunition

No soldier was killed, wounded or missing in action. Unfortunately, a hunter was wounded, is receiving treatment at the 22 Brigade medical Centre in Dikwa, he has been stabilized and is fast recovering.

Many terrorists reportedly met their waterloo during the encounter, while others escaped with various degrees of injuries.

Colonel SAGIR MUSA

Acting Director Army Public Relations

08 September 2019