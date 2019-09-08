Southeast Governors: IPOB To Grill Southeast Governors Owing Salaries – Kanu

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is stepping up his secessionist campaign as he warned Nigerian governors owing workers to stay at home.

He said they should not bother to leave Nigeria if they are owing workers as they would be embarrassed with picketing anywhere they go.

He spoke on Ben TV in an interview, saying his group would continue to hold Nigerian politicians accountable for the services they were elected to render by the electorate.

He said governors in Nigeria who have refused to pay their workers’ salaries, but travelling aimlessly across the world would be stopped from doing so.

“Very soon, any governor who has not paid salaries will not come abroad anymore. If you owe salaries you’re not allowed to go abroad anymore. “You bank teachers’ salaries, you bank the salaries of pensioners, you cannot come abroad anymore.

“So this is just the beginning. “We’ll not attack them. We’ll just ask them questions. It is called picketing. It’s allowed within the ambit of democratic rules. “So, if we see you, we’ll ask you what you’ve been doing with teachers’ salaries, nurses’ salaries and why you’ve not been paying people and what are you doing here? “Any governor owing workers once we catch you abroad you’ll tell us what you’ve been doing with the salaries you’re supposed to pay.

“There’s no time on this earth that any process of agitation will be palatable for everyone or easy for everyone to buy into. When Nnamdi Azikiwe was campaigning for Nigeria to be free from colonial rule, he was sent to prison.

“Many people felt he was radical and declined to associate themselves with him. But in the end, he succeeded in freeing Nigeria not knowing that we are jumping from the frying pan to fire.

“Awolowo was the same thing. He was a firebrand. Many people didn’t like his approach from the beginning, but on reflection and review of what he did and how he managed to accomplish them, people have come to understand that he meant well for his people.

“So, now that these things are happening, most people would not appreciate it, but I’m sure that in many years to come, historians will look back to what’s happening today.”

Kanu’s group last month in Nuremberg Germany humiliated former deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu.

Kanu now said the attack was a family matter that would be settled in a family way.