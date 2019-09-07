SENATE: Tribunal Sacks Delta South Senator, Upholds Omo-Agege, Nwaoboshi's Victories

... We Will Go To Appeal Court --- Manager

The Election Petition Tribunal II, sitting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, has declared null and void the election the senator representing Delta South in the National Assembly (NASS), Senator James Manager, who contested under the flatform of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), and ordered for a rerun within 90 days.

The immediate past governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who contested the 23rd February 2019 NAS election against Senator Manager, had approached the tribunal complaining of alleged over voting and irregularities by PDP, and INEC against him and prayed for the cancellation of the election which produced Manager.

The Tribunal presided over by justice O. O. Onyeabo in a three hours judgement ordered that INEC to withdraw certificate of return issued to Manger and order for a fresh election.

Speaking shortly after the judgement, counsel to Manager Larry Selekeowei, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said that they were not satisfied with the judgement but will study and appeal the judgement.

In another development, the tribunal panel I, presided over by Justice A. M Abubaka, in an four judgement affirmed the election victory of the Deputy Senate President of the Nigeria Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, of the APC, representing Delta Central senatorial district in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly elections.

The tribunal declared that the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Evelyn Oboro for the Delta Central Senatorial election lacked merit.

Similarly, the Petition Tribunal Panel III presided by Justice E.I Ngene also dismissed the petition brought by the APC candidate Doris Uboh against senator Peter Nwauboshi saying that the petition was dead on arrival.

Manager in his reaction to the judgement said he would appeal the decision of the court.

His counsel said "I am in touch with my client. We will appeal the judgement", he declared.