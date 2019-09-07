National Carrier Remains Top Priority - Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said that the establishment of a national carrier remains a top priority of the Federal Government.

The Federal Government came under heavy criticisms in 2017 when it commenced moves to establish a national carrier named Nigeria Air. The move was however short lived de to lack of private sector investors.

A statement released on Friday by the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu, quoted Sirika as saying the last has not been heard about the project.

He also said that government was concerned about the maintenance, repair and overhaul of airport facilities across the country.

“The establishment of the national carrier will further position Nigeria to compete with other nations in line with the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) project and develop as a regional hub for air transportation.

“I promise that there will be good understanding between us to drive the activities of our industry towards contributing more to national development. I’m doing everything reasonably possible to make the newly re-established ministry live up to the expectations of all stakeholders in the sector.

“This task, I think, is for you as well; not for me alone. It is for all of us. We will continue to hold stakeholders’ meetings with the unions, staff, the management and players within the industry.

“We will be committed to better welfare while expecting your full cooperation towards the implementation of The Aviation Roadmap which was developed during our first tenure,” Sirika was quoted as saying while speaking at a meeting with members of the joint aviation unions forum who visited him in Abuja.