Agoda, Leo Ogor, Afe Win At Election Petition Tribunal

The election petition tribunal panel 1 sitting in Asaba has quashed the election of Hon. Benson Rolands Igbakpa, of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) as the member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency in the green chambers of the National Assembly.

Hon. John Halims Agoda, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who contested the 23rd February 2019 National Assembly Election against Hon. Benson Rolands Igbakpa had approached the Tribunal complaining of alleged gross irregularities by Hon. Igbakpa, PDP his party, and INEC against him.

He urged the Tribunal to cancel the election or in the alternative declare him the winner haven scored the highest number of valid votes cast, allegations that Hon. Benson Roland Igbakpa denied.

The Tribunal presided over by justice A.M. Abubakar, agreed with the issues raised by Hon. John Halims Agoda, and ordered that Hon. John Halims Agoda is the winner of the election, and INEC should issue certificate of return to him.

Hon. John Halims Agoda told journalists that he is very grateful to the judiciary for having the courage to right the wrong and commended the electorates in Ethiope Federal Constituency for their support.

Meanwhile, the election petition Tribunal Panel III presided over by Justice E.I Ngene has dismissed the petition brought by Mr. Joel Thomas Onovwakpor against Hon. Leo Ogor (PDP).

Hon. Joel Thomas Onovwakpor who contested against Leo Ogor at the February 23rd2019 National Assembly Election to represent Isoko Federal Constituency at the National Assembly claimed that Hon. Leo Ogor, his party (PDP) and INEC connived to perpetrate massive electoral irregularities and that the Tribunal should cancel the election or declare him the winner by scoring the highest number of valid vote cast.

But Leo Ogor claimed that Mr. Jeol Thomas Onuvwakpor relied mainly on voters registers which were not pleaded and urged the Tribunal to dismiss the petition.

The Tribunal, presided over by Justice E. I. Ngene agreed with the position of Leo Ogor and dismissed the petition saying that the petitioner has not been able to prove his case.

Also, Hon. Monday Igbuya, APC candidate in the February 23rd 2019 National Assembly Election equally suffered the same, as his petition against the current member representing Okpe/Uvwie, and Sapele federal constituency, Hon. Efe Afe (PDP) was dismissed.

The election petition tribunal presided over by Justice E.I. Ngene was satisfied that Hon. Monday Igbuya has not been able to prove his as case, and that the petition is incompetent and dismissed it.