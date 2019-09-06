DESOPADEC Commissioner Empowers Ward Chairmen, Unit Leaders

The member representing Sapele, Okpe and Ethiope west local government areas on the Board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Hon. Joyce Overah, has kickstarted his empowerment programme.

The DESOPADEC Commissioner disclosed that the empowerment was to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people in the various wards in Sapele council area.

According to him, it is part of his Constituency projects for oil bearing communities in Sapele just as he noted that he is in synergy with the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa whose policy of prosperity for all Deltans is sustained.

Hon. Joyce Overah said that in order to develop the various Wards and Units in Sapele Council, he has placed each Ward Chaimen and Units head on a monthly stipend, that would terminate at the expiration of his tenure.

He disclosed that the strategy to alleviate the sufferings of the people has been mapped out by him geared towards executing various projects.

Overah, disclosed that he would concentrate on the provision of bore-holes, renovation of schools, provision of educational materials, building of markets, health centres, provision of health-care facilities, scholarships, motorable roads, drainage, electricity among others.

The Ward Chairmen who could not bottle up their joy thanked the honourable Commissioner for the kind gesture, saying that they have never had it so good.

They promised to use the money judiciously to the benefit of those they represent and prayed that the good Lord in His infinite mercies would continue to bless, protect and give Hon.Overah the wisdom and grace to execute and complete all projects started by him.