Nigerian Army Holds Routine Monthly Route March For The Month Of September 2019 

-Buratai tasks soldiers on mental and physical fitness and alertness

The Chief of Army Staff Lt General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has charged officers and men of the Nigerian army on the need to be mentally and physically fit and alert for them to be able to discharge their onerous responsibilities deligently and professionally.

Lt Gen TY Buratai gave the charge on Friday at the climax of The Nigerian Army 10 kilometers Monthly Route March for September 2019 at the Guards Brigade Headquarters, Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment, Abuja.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans Army, Lt Gen Lamidi Adeosun, Buratai urged troops to maintain the spirit or momentum throughout the month of September and beyond in their offices and respective places of duty.

According to him, - “We should not forget our calling as officers and soldiers. Discipline is the watchword. Anything we do without discipline will not only rubbish whatever we are as individuals, body or as an institution, so we keep up our discipline, dedication, regimentation and physical well being to face our duties seriously as expected of us.”

He called on soldiers not to be caught on the wrong side of the law on no account while doing everything possible to maintain the integrity, image and reputation of the Nigerian Army.

The 10 kilometre walk featured all the units of the Nigerian Army, Directors, Principal Staff Officers, Staff Officers and Commanders of the Nigerian Army serving in Abuja was as usual massively attended.

Colonel SAGIR MUSA

Acting Director Army Public Relations

6 September 2019