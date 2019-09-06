XENOPHOBIA: IIjaw Youth Council (IYC) Applauds Airline For Coming To Nigerians Rescue

The decision by air peace to airlift stranded Nigerians from South Africa, has been applauded.

The commendation was made Thursday by the president, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Worldwide, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, Esq., in a press release, saying, "the plan by the management of Air Peace Airlines to convey stranded Nigerians in South Africa is highly commendable.

"We commend their patriotic efforts in rendering help to the nation in her point of need. With this singular gesture, the Company has written its name in the threshold of history. Providence will continue to bear witness for you for coming to the rescue of Nigerians in our period of distress".

Meanwhile, the Federal Goverment was also commended for her quick response, "IYC also commend the FG's responses to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans".

Barr. Oweilaemi recalled that the Nigerian High Commissioner in the South Africa, sending special envoy to meet with the government of the latter as well as the plans to airlift the stranded Nigerians in that Country back home.

"Nigerians both at home and in diaspora have felt the impact of the Government's responses towards our beloved ones in South Africa.

"We call on the Government to still commit more efforts to ensure that victims of the xenophobic attacks in South Africa get justice. The protests and condemnations from the various quarters across the Country over the unbridled xenophobia in South Africa are pointer to the fact that Nigerians want justice for the victimised fellow Country men".

The Ijaw youth apex decision making organ also beckon on the National Assembly (NASS) to also cut short its leave and join hands with the executive to confront the situation.

"They should not be enjoying leave when our brothers are in dire need of legislative response", the IYC president stressed.

It will be recalled that The Nigerian Voice, had exclusively reported that the Chairman and Executive Officer of Air Peace Limited, Allen Onyema, has volunteered the airline to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa.