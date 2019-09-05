$3b Scam: Ad King Foundation Commends Fbi

… Condemns the Stigmatization of Nigerians … Calls on Nigerians in Diaspora to be a good ambassador of Nigeria … Calls for the restructuring of Nigeria to avoid complete and total disintegration

Against the backdrop of the indictment of 80 individuals who have been indicted by the United States Department of Justice for alleged business email scam and money laundering scheme of about $3bn, AD King Foundation Nigeria wishes to commend the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for its professional and painstaking investigation to uncover the crime.

AD King Foundation Nigeria also condemns and bemoans the high rate of internet scam linked to some unscrupulous Nigerians who don’t represent the majority of hardworking Nigerians home and abroad.

The Foundation, therefore, calls on the international community not to stigmatize Nigerians and paint every Nigerian with the same brush of corruption.

According to the President/CEO of AD King Foundation Nigeria, Prof. Babs Onabanjo, “It is only a handful of Nigerians that are bringing shame to Nigeria while the vast majority of Nigerians are honest and hardworking.”

He continues: “It is a fact that many Nigerians are blazing the trail in different walks of life in the United States of America. As an organization that espouses the tenets and philosophy of nonviolent means of social and political change, AD King Foundation Nigeria calls on Nigerians in Diaspora to be good ambassador of their country.”

The Foundation president calls on leaders at all levels in Nigeria to, as a matter of urgency, prioritize the training and retraining of young Nigerians in order to be self-sustaining and reduce the scourge of unemployment in the country.

He said: "Finally, Nigeria must restructure to avoid complete and total collapse. The marriage of force convenience is no longer sustainable and must be urgently protected. Therefore, regional autonomy of the six geopolitical zones namely (North East, North West, North Central, South East, South West and South-South) and Abuja the capital must become a reality to keep Nigeria one."

"Nigerians in the diaspora have lost confidence in the current structure that Nigerian citizens are being subjected to xenophobic attacks, economic and social slavery and other atrocities of monumental proportion. As a result of the lack of equitable structure in Nigeria, they feel like second class citizens in their motherland. Hence they labor in vain in foreign countries, rather than return home to build a thriving and an inclusive nation."

About AD King Foundation Nigeria: The A.D.King Foundation Nigeria Inc., non-profit is a non-violent conflict resolution entity registered in Nigeria formed to revolutionize the mindset, attitude, and behavior that promote violence and war with non-violent principles, methods and direct actions.

The mission is to promote youth empowerment development and non-violent social change strategies as a way of life throughout the world.

The goal is to build a beloved community with "Social Justice and Entrepreneurship".