Pressure Group Cautions Buhari Against PDP In Sheep Clothing

A group known as Niger Delta Integrity Network, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to be careful of those he appoint into position of authority.

In an open letter dated 5th September 2019, signed by the group's president, one Gen. Clement Goodday and made available to our correspodent, Thursday in Asaba, the group warned that some unscrupulous elements are parading on Dennis Otuaro, before the president to be appointed as Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme.

According to the letter, tagged: "Open Letter To President Muhammadu Buhari On Amnesty Programme", a serving minister and former governor in the Niger Delta is in alleged connivance with military personnel are projecting the well-known Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), member for the position.

The group alleged that the said Dennis Otuaro, was the Coordinator, Youth Mobilization for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organization in the just concluded presidential election in Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri south west local government council of Delta state.

Read details in the letter below:

OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI ON AMNESTY PROGRAMME

5th September , 2019

WHY PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI- LED APC GOVERNMENT WILL NEVER APPOINT A PDP MEMBER, DENNIS OTUARO AS HEAD OF AMNESTY PROGRAMME

Mr. President, it has become imperative to draw your attention to the untoward activities by some officials in your government whose selfish interests were undermining your integrity and fight against corruption.

It has been speculated all around that a present Minister and former Governor in Niger Delta, in connivance with top and serving military officers were secretly projecting a known member of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Delta State, Mr. Dennis Otuaro to be appointed as Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Mr. President, it will interest you to know that at the just concluded Presidential election, this same Dennis Otuaro was the Coordinator, Youth Mobilization of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organization in Gbaramatu Kingdom, and worked tirelessly for the PDP and Atiku Abubakar.

It is also speculated that the proposed appointment of Dennis Otuaro as Coordinator of Amnesty Programme was a planned compensation for Tompolo, an ex-militant that openly supported former Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 and Atiku Abubakar in 2019 respectively against the APC.

Mr. President, there are qualified and countless members of APC in Delta State that should be appointed the Coordinator of Amnesty Programme, and certainly not a die-hard and core PDP member, Dennis Otuaro, who is also the younger brother to Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro.

Sir, it is rumoured that Dennis Otuaro has had a secret meeting with your close appointees to push for his appointment as Head of Amnesty programme, and lots of hard currency suspected may have exchanged hands.

Mr. President, God forbid, your APC led Government cannot compensate PDP members for wirking AGAINST you and the APC at the last Presidential election, and particularly, Dennis Otuaro, who was at the front of the campaign against you and APC in Gbaramatu Kingdom at the February presidential election.

Sir, appointing Dennis Otuaro, a core member of PDP in Delta State as Coordinator of Amnesty Programme can only strethened the PDP to the detriment of APC, particularly now the APC in Delta State is planning toward taking over Delta State in 2023.

An adage said " a man who deliberately or ignorantly allows a Snake into his house must be bitten by the Snake"", a core PDP member like Dennis Otuaro can never be appointed as Coordinator of Amnesty programme.

The said Dennis Otuaro may have some money to throw around and made attempts to compromise some officials close to you in the Villa, but one thing is sure, any of your official in the Villa that will suggest to you to appoint Dennis Otuaro as Coordinator of Amnesty Programme must be arrested and investigated.

Mr. President, for your information, Dennis Otuaro is the younger of a PDP Deputy Governor in Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro. And again, Dennis Otuaro is a confidant and personal assistant to Tompolo, ex-militant leader.

Finally, if Dennis Otuaro wants to join the APC in Delta State, the party is open to accommodate him, but not after working against you and APC at the just concluded Presidential election in Gbaramatu kingdom, and in lest than five months he want you to appoint him Coordinator of amnesty program, this is not possible and unacceptable.

Thank you Mr. President, we know you very well that you will never appoint Dennis Otuaro as Coordinator of Amnesty Programme, even if they decide to blow up oil facilities again in Delta State, which is their known trademark over the years in Niger Delta.

SIGNED:

Gen. Clement Goodday

President,

Niger Delta Integrity Network