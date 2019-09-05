"Order full scale investigation on Umahi's attack", Ebonyi EXCO members urge Buhari.

Members of Ebonyi State Executive Council have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohamed Adamu to order for a full scale investigation on the invasion and attack on the Abuja Residence of Ebonyi State governor, Engr. David Umahi by suspected security operatives.

In a communiqué which was signed by the Secretary to the State government/Coordinating Commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala and Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Cletus Ofoke, the Council Members described the invasion as strange and cowardice barely 24 hours after the South East Governor’s Forum banned some activities of the herders in the zone.

They maintained that the sole purpose of the act was to intimidate and silence Umahi and his Colleagues at the South east Governor’s Forum and prevent them from discharging their mandate of speaking boldly on behalf of the zone.

The EXCO members said: “We condemn in very strong terms the senseless invasion of the Abuja residence of our Leader and Governor, Engr. David Umahi, the Chairman of South East Governor’s Forum in the early hours of Monday, September 2, 2019”.

“We ask President Muhammadu Buhari to order a full scale investigation into this curious invasion by Security operatives with a view to ensuring that the perpetrators are speedily brought to book”.

“We urge the Nigerian Police to always have recourse to the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria and other laws in carrying out their operations and not to undermine the provisions of the constitution which are sacrosanct, unambiguous and supreme”.

The Executive Council Members therefore urged on Governor Umahi not to be deterred by the antics of the perpetrators, whom they said were merely playing the script of their sponsors and cohort in the country.