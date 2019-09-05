Gov. Fayemi Not At World Economic Forum (wef)

Contrary to some misleading online reports, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi was not at the World Economic Forum in South Africa.

Rather, the Governor is in South Africa to honour an invitation by a long time friend and one of Nigeria's most celebrated journalsits, Mr Dele Olojode at the "Africa in the World Festival of Ideas" which held in Stellensbosch far away from Cape Town.

More importantly, the event already held before the decision of the Federal Government to boycott the WEF programme.