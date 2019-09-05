Xenophobic attacks: Femi Fani-Kayode Commends FG For Action Against South Africa

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government for shunning the World Economic Forum (WEF) holding in South Africa.

The government took the decision in response to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

The Forum, which kicked off on Wednesday, had no Nigerian delegation in attendance. Other African countries joined Nigeria in boycotting the event.

Some of the other African countries that have pulled out of WEF are Rwanda, Malawi and DR Congo.

The Nigerian government is exploring possible options, including sanctions against the South African government.

Reacting on Thursday, Fani-Kayode tweeted: “I commend the FG and @MBuhari for boycotting the World Economic Forum.

“When it comes to the South African matter we must set our differences aside and stand as one.

“The FG has taken a good first step but must do far more. South Africa must pay dearly for her insolence and barbarity!”