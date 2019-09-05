Xenophobic Attacks: Aliko Dangote Reacts, Preaches African Unity

Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote , has reprobated the current xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa .

Nigerians have reacted to the xenophobic attacks in SA by attacking and looting some South African owned businesses, including MTN, Shoprite in Lagos and Abuja.

Mr. Dangote while reacting stated Africans must learn to live in peace and unity, void of any hate, saying only then would the continent be prosperous.

“Our aspirations for a shared and sustainable prosperity can only be achieved when we live in peace and unity, shunning hate and any form of violent attack on African brotherhood”, he said.

“It is time for Africans to put Africa at the center of its own development, by harnessing our entrepreneurial and intellectual skills. Let us collectively shun hate and reprisal attacks”, Dangote wrote on Twitter.