I will Complete All Pending Projects In Borno State - Gov Babagana Umara Zulum

Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, today reiterated his commitment and zeal towards completing all ongoing projects initiated by the previous administration.

Prof. Zulum made this known during his maiden meeting with the newly appointed commissioners at the council Chambers of the government house. He equally urged all the commissioners to do everything possible to complete all ongoing projects under their ministries.

The governor further said, his administration will provide maximum support and cooperation to the commissioners to enable them implement policies and projects that will improve the quality and living standards of the people.

Prof. Zulum urged all the commissioners to take into cognisance the 2020 budget very critically and make good plans for effective implementation adding that they should all liaise with the secretary to the state government and the chief of staff for an articulated budget of their ministries in 2020.

The governor then thanked all the members of the state executive council for accepting to serve under his administration adding that they should feel free and be transparent and work as a team for the wellbeing and development of the state.

At the end of their maiden meeting, the state commissioner of information, Alh. Babakura Abba Jato briefed the journalists and said the governor has told them that what the state needed most now is provision of security to lives and property to the citizens as according to him, development can never take place without proper security and urged them to work assiduously to achieve that.

He said every commissioner have been directed to have a work plan that can add value and bring development in the state adding that they are equally reminded to operate an open door policy and liaise with their staff in the ministries for greater output .

The information commissioner also stressed the role of the media in any government, called on all working journalists in the state to give maximum support to the zulum led administration and shun negative reportage and seek clarification where necessary.

The commissioners assured that they will come up with a zero budget that will bring positive development in the state through prioritizing their projects that will impart positively on the people.