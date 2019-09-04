Ebonyi set to harness mineral deposit in the state.

Ebonyi state government has reiterated its commitment to harness all the solid mineral deposit to boost the economic base of the state to save it from depending solely on the Federal Allocation for her survival.

The Hon. Commissioner for solid mineral deposit development, Comrade Jonah Egba made this remarks recently in his office during the inauguration of the committee on Blue Print on Solid Minerals.

Comrade Egba stated that bringing the team of experts who will develop a blue print for the Ministry of Solid Minerals became necessary due to the fact that since 2015 the Ministry was created, it has been running a very few and shrink department, and there is urgent need to widen and expand the department so as to be able to carry the full responsibilities of the Ministry.

Hon. Commissioner, therefore, expressed his optimism, that by the time the full responsibilities of the Ministry is carried out, the state may no longer depend on the Federal Allocation and Ebonyians will be happy for it.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Solid Minerals, Hon. Edwin Onwe appreciated the Hon Commissioner for his ingenuity in selecting the team of experts for the assignment and the committee members for accepting to assist, promising them an enabling environment for the work.

Earlier in his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the committee on Blue Print, Prof. Omari Omaka appreciated the Governor, Engr. (Dr.) David Nweze Umahi for appointing Comrade Jonah Egba, the Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development Communities, describing him as a square peg in a square hole, who has a wider knowledge of environment.

He also on behalf of the committee members thanked the Hon. Commissioner for finding them worthy of the appointment in the committee, assured him that they will do their best to ensure that they did not disappoint the government.

However, he pleaded for enabling environment as they wouldn't want any unnecessary interruptions that will constitute a set-back in their move to serve the government.

The committee members are Prof. Omari Omaka - Chairman Prof. Joseph Afiaukwa -member Prof. Chuka Abara -member Dr. Emmanuel Egba -member Mr. Sunday Okike -Secretary and many others