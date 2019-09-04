Delta Government To Establish Two Schools In Asaba, Laments State Of Federal Roads

The Delta state government said it has put modalities in motion to establish a secondary and primary school in the state capital just as the government also revealed that the Federal Goverment has directed the state to stay put on rehabilitation work on federal roads.

This was disclosed Tuesday by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, during a Post Exco briefing in Government House, Asaba.

Mr. Aniagwu, who was flanked by his Youth Development counterpart, Mr. Ifeanyi Egwuyanga, hinted that the new schools would be sited in the heart of Asaba and Okpanam.

The Information Commissioner noted that the State Executive Council (SEC), was disturbed with the state of federal roads in the state.

Hear him: "we are pained by what our people are going through whether at the bridge head heading towards Onitsha as it affects moving from Asaba to Anambra or whether as it concerns the Asaba-Benin express way or even much more painful, the road leading from Benin to Warri to Sapele".

He continued: "these roads are not in the best of shapes. But the federal government says it has awarded contract for rehabilitation of sections of these roads and in some other instances some form of dualization and reconstruction".

The state pleaded with the federal ministry of Works to intensify and fast track action on the roads, stressing that the state government had tried to intervene on some of these roads.

The government expressed hope that when the federal government step up action by fixing the roads, it would make the movement of people easier and pleasurable just as he called on the media to assist the state government in spreading the gospel to the federal government to fix federal roads in deployable conditions in the state.