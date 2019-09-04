Xenophobic attacks: Nigerians Veng Anger On South African Establishments In Nigeria: burn down MTN office, stage protest at Shoprite, Stanbic Bank over killing of citizens in South Africa [PHOTOS]

Some angry Nigerians in response to the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, on Tuesday burnt down an MTN office located at Bodija Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It was gathered that the office located along the Bodija- Secretariat Road was burnt by the angry Nigerians who stormed the office some minutes before 9pm.

Our correspondent recalls that there had been series of reported attacks of Nigerians in South Africa under the guise of Xenophobia . The latest one was the Sunday’s attack where some Nigerians were attacked while their property were looted.

It was, however, gathered that security agencies have been deployed to restore normalcy and forestall further attacks.

Some Nigerians also on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest at the Dugbe, Ibadan branches of Shoprite and Stanbic IBTC Bank over killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

Our correspondent reports that youths numbering over 50 stormed Shoprite around 5:00 pm to register their displeasure over the rising killing of Nigerian citizens in South Africa.”

The protest did not however disturb the activities at the mall.

He said they did not disturb operation of the company though they caused a stir in the entire shopping mall which houses several other retailers and the historic Cocoa House.

On sighting the protesters, the management of Odu’a Investments Limited which owns the property, was said to have alerted the state police command which quickly drafted its men to the premises.

The youths moved over to the nearby branch of Stanbic IBTC Bank after their short protest at Shoprite.

Their stay at the latter was said to have lasted for only about 15 minutes before moving over to the bank.

Policemen are currently mounting security at the offices and the bank as at the time of filing this report on Wednesday.

Watch the video of the MTN office which was burnt on Tuesday here: