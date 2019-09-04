Southern Borno Tour: Governor Zulum Orders Construction Of Schools,Water Facility

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum earlier visited Bayo and Kwaya Kusar local government areas as part of the Governor's tour of the 27 local councils in the state.

In his first activity in Bayo, Governor Zulum directed the enrollment of 112 members of the CJTF and vigilantes to a monthly payment roll, starting from next month.

He has also directed the provision of furniture to the local government Secretariat and immediate return of staffs to their offices.

The Governor also visited government day secondary school Biryel, where he directed BORMA to find immediate solution to the eroded waterway that cut off the school from the community.

At Wuyo also in Bayo local government, Governor Zulum visited Central Primary School Wuyo and ordered for the rehabilitation and fencing of the school, and also rehabilitation of wuyo ward head palace.

In addition, Gov. Zulum directed immediate provision of portable water facility to the town and the establishment of new secondary school.

At Kwaya Kusar, Governor Zulum inspected a proposed market site for the construction of state of the art market. The Gov. assured that his administration will build a befitting modern market in Kwaya Kusar very soon, all to boost the economic activities in the region.

Governor Zulum also inspected Kwaya Kusar Divisional police headquarters and directed immediate rehabilitation.

The Governor also assured that Wawa, Kubuku and Wada village will soon be connected to the national grid.

Governor Zulum rounded up his tour of the two local governments by commissioning a shopping complex named after the former Governor Kashim Shettima.