I’m burning*

Never have I been a bitter person just as I am right now.

A deed from a beloved brother causes me sleep.

My temper is right now beyond anger.

He did not care about the blood that mattered

While breaking, shattering my mind.

He has drawn tears down my dry face.

Is this how much he loves me?

I am in calm spirit but not quiet with myself.

My inner peace is gone as my world is upset.

But is a Sarah Dessen right? when she said:

*“If someone is really close with you,*

*your getting upset or them getting upset is okay,*

*and they don't change because of it.*

*It's just part of the relationship.*

*It happens. You deal with it.”*

Is this right?

*© Odimegwu Onwumere; September 3 2019.*