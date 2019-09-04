Military Intercept 4 Boko Haram Logistics Suppliers' Vehicles , 4 Boko Haram Drivers, Burnt the Vehicles, Logistics in Borno (Photos)

Men of Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri have Tuesday intercepted 4 vehicles carrying logistics into the bushes for Boko Haram insurgents.

The four drivers carrying logistics supplies were also suspected to be Boko Haram members in its renewed strategic campaign to arrest and prosecute logistics suppliers of Boko haram insurgents.

The Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi stated during the destruction of the four vehicles and goods intercepted from the insurgents in Maiduguri.

Adeniyi said that the military had earlier banned sales of petrol, foods and other goods to the Boko Haram insurgents, particularly, to deny them access to logistics and monies to fund their activities.

He said: "Soldiers intercepted goods and food as logistics loaded for boko haram insurgents to supply in the bushes. I urge the logisticians of boko haram insurgents to desist because the military will not be tired in arresting them.

" We Will do everything possible to strangulate them. I warn that nobody will be spared. Anybody arrested will be dealt with and prosecuted. They fuel boko haram movements in the bush and towns.

"People were cautioned to be careful. I am appealing to all Nigerian to support in the fight against the boko haram. It is wrong to sale food or goods to boko harm to be taken into the Bush for the boko haram insurgents. Anybody found will b decisively dealt with", Adeniyi said.

He however condemned the nonchalant attitude of some traders and commercial vehicle operators who do supply and even transport logistics to the boko haram insurgents.