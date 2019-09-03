Renowned Human Trafficking Champion, Kelly Franklin to Keynote the AHRC Reception on Human Trafficking-Thursday, October 10, 2019:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is proud to announce that Ms. Kelly Tallon Franklin will be its keynote speaker for the AHRC Reception on Human Trafficking scheduled for October 10, 2019.

Ms. Kelly Tallon Franklin is a best-selling publisher and twice number one best-selling author, an award winning speaker, respected advocate and trainer on the issue of human trafficking, sexual exploitation, force prostitution and equines. Founder of Farmtown Canada and Courage for Freedom, she has a personal story of transformation, hope and resiliency for having overcome violence, drug addiction, abuse, exploitation and incarceration.

This year's forum's topic is, "Human Trafficking: Universal Challenge, Common Responsibility." The program will focus on the challenge of human trafficking locally, nationally and internationally. Human trafficking constitutes a serious challenge facing our world today. It requires collective and collaborative efforts to defeat it. Human trafficking is a challenge that is not limited to certain countries. It is a global problem. And Detroit, falling on an international border with Canada, has seen its share of human trafficking cases.

The AHRC Community Forum & Dinner Reception is a platform that includes several presenters from academia, civil society and government agencies. This year's program reflects diverse perspectives and views regarding this growing challenge facing the world today. The program will include special guest remarks from several government law enforcement agencies and community leaders.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) has always advocated for effective engagement and partnership between communities and the law enforcement agencies that serve them. The event is by invitation only and limited to the invitees and supporters. Media are welcome to attend, however, we kindly request advance notice.

The Reception will be held on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Bint Jebail Cultural Center in Dearborn, Michigan. More details regarding the event and its anticipated program will be released in the near future.