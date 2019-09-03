We will  raid kidnappers hideouts in SouthWest -Police 

The Nigerian Police Force has expressed its readiness to wage war against kidnappers and flush them out of the forests where they are hiding.

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu disclosed this today in a chat with The Nigerian Voice in Osogbo, Osun State capital when he visited.

Adamu assured residents of the state of their safety, saying that plans have been concluded to raid the identified bandits' den where kidnapping activities are being carried out.

"We are specifically ready to target the forests where there are bandits and kidnappers. So that war can be taken to their den before they strike.

"We will work with other security agencies to achieve this and South West governors have pledged their support", Adamu said.

The State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola "The visit of the IG is to reassure our people of their security. I also want to reassure our people that the IG is on top of the security situation"