Edo 2020: Oshiomhole finally dumps Obaseki; settles for oil magnate Okunbor

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has been, finally, by his estranged political godfather, the All Progressive Congress, APC, National Chairman, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole.

According to a report in The Source magazine, Oshiomhole, who is, also, Obaseki's predecessor, has endorsed oil magnate, Hosa Okunbor as the next governor of the State. It was Oshiomhole who edorsed Obaseki, the then Secretary to the State Government as his successor.

The Governor had a few weeks ago visited the Oshiomhole at his home town during the Muslim festival where both men dismissed speculations that there was a rift between them.

The visit was seen in political circles a rapprochement by the two estranged political friends.

But the magazine reports that it has reliably learnt that the fate of Obaseki to return as governor of the State for the second is dashed and has been sealed.

It was also gathered that Oshiomhole took Okunbor to meet top APC stalwarts last Saturday night, during which party leaders, stake holders and National leaders of he party met and accepted the choice of Oshiomhole to paddle the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Oshiomhole was alleged to have met Chief Edebiri, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other top APC leaders that have the ears of President Muhammadu Buhari and revealed why he decided not to support Obaseki on his second term bid, as against what was being reported in the media.

The relationship between Oshiomhole and Okunbor had existed for long, as both are confidants, although, Okunbor was a strong member of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, and was a major financier before he jumped ship to join his friend in the APC.

Okunbor was said to have launched a $750 million Agriculture business in Edo State during the Oshiomhole administration as the governor of the State.

Oshiomhole graced the grand opening of the farm with fanfare, and applauded the innovation as a giant stride.

With this development by the APC National Chairman, Obaseki is not ready to succumb, as he is set to continue his quest to remain at the Edo State Government house till 2024.

There were speculations that the governor was mulling switching to opposition PDP if Oshiomhole does not pullback on his determination to supplant him in the Edo government house.

“Obaseki has also built a strong support base in the state and his strong performance may give an edge,” according to a pundit who familiar with the political dynamics of the South-south state.