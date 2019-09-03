P&ID $9.6 billion judgment Against Nigeria: Osinbajo, Other Top Govt Functionaries Keep Mum After Meeting

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met with other top government functionaries on the $9.6 billion judgment entered against Nigeria in favour of Process and Industrial Developments by a United Kingdom court.

The meeting was said to have been held based on a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari, who earlier in the day met with Osinbajo and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Those who attended the meeting with Osinbajo included the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Silva; Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo; Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; and Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

The about two hours meeting ended at about 3:50pm.

None of those who attended the meeting spoke with newsmen after it ended.