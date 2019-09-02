Tribunal upholds Umahi's Election .......Federal Lawmaker, Hon. Nwonu hails Umahi's victory at Tribunal

Election petition Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital has upheld the election of Governor David Umahi, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party during the March 9 governorship election in Ebonyi state.

Peoples Democratic Movement PDM candidate in the election Chief Ajah Agha had petitioned the Tribunal on what he termed unlawful exclusion of his name in INEC ballot paper, accusing PDP and its candidate to be behind it.

The sitting which took place at the state High Court premises had Justice A.B Abdukarim presiding over it.

Delivering Judgement on a tribunal sitting which lasted for over three months on Monday, justice Abdukarim dismissed petition by Peoples Democratic Movement PDM for lack of merit

But delivering the judgement, Chairman of the Tribunal squashed the case,saying" PDM did not submit the name of their candidate to INEC when they were supposed to do so"

Your party sent name three days after closure of submission according to finding"

"Also your party did not organize primaries as to produce a candidate according to INECs guideline, therefore your petition lacks merit.

Meanwhile, the member representing Ishielu and Ezza North Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State, Hon. Anayo Nwonu has congratulated Ebonyi state Governor, Engr. David on his victory at the Tribunal.

Nwonu noted that the tribunal's judgement which affirmed the victory of Ebonyi state Governor was a true reflection of the wishes of Ebonyi people which they demonstrated on the March 11, 2019 Governorship poll.

In a statement issued by his Media office in Abakaliki, the Lawmaker noted that he was not surprised about the governor's victory owing to the general acceptance and popularity which Umahi's administration is enjoying in the state.

He said that the petitioners decision to challenge the outcome of the election was a nullity as Umahi's election was adjudged by all Observers as credible, free and fair.

Nwonu also commended the Peoples Democractic Party and the entire people of Ebonyi state for their continuous supports and cooperation for the present leadership in the state.

The Lawmaker further expressed satisfaction that the Governor has performed creditably well in office.