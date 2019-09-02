INEC to conduct rerun election in Egbedore Federal Constituency, Osun State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been ordered to conduct rerun election in some polling units in Egbedore Federal Constituency of Osun State

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal gave the order today in its ruling on result of the Egbedore, Ede South, Ede North and Ejigbo and Federal constituency election.

The candidate of People Democratic Party, (PDP), Mr Bamidele Salaam was declared the winner of the election and sworn-in as member of House of Representatives, Abuja.

The candidate of All Progressive Congress in the election, Mr Adejare Bello changed the result of the election at the election tribunal.

While APC members were happy about the judgement, members of PDP said it was a miscarriage of justice.